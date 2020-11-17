731 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Square by 60.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Square by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 845,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 15.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.97 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,819 shares of company stock valued at $100,603,974. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

