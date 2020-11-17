800 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

