AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.