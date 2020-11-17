Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.84 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

