adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €262.63 ($308.97).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €275.10 ($323.65) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €251.29. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.