Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the October 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

