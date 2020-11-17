Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $93,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

SRPT stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.