Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $250.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.52 and its 200 day moving average is $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

