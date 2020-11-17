Aigen Investment Management LP Has $502,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

