Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $398,000 in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

