Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

