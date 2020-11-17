Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

