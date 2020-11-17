Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Azul by 53.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of AZUL opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

