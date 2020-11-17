Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 41,221 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 45,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,572.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,050. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

