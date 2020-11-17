Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

