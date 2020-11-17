Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Alpha Bank A.E. shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 109,602 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

