American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,087,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEPT opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.