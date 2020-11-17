American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

