AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACAN stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc, a specialized cannabis company, develops product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities in the United States. It intends to offer a package of services that includes consulting, design, construction, and financing to approved and licensed marijuana operators. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

