Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

AMP opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

