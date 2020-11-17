Analyzing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34% Capital City Bank Group 16.00% 9.74% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $40.29 million 1.76 $10.14 million N/A N/A Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.36 $30.81 million $1.83 12.79

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than First National.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats First National on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of March 30, 2020, it had 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

