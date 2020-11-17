Analyzing Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) & JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and JV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $533.18 million 3.73 $229.26 million $1.79 8.83 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 4.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and JV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than JV Group.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 68.72% 20.58% 9.95% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the second quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

