Analyzing Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan International has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vulcan International and West Pharmaceutical Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services $1.84 billion 11.73 $241.70 million $3.24 90.13

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vulcan International.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan International and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 14.69% 19.01% 12.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Vulcan International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vulcan International and West Pharmaceutical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan International 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Vulcan International.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Vulcan International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vulcan International Company Profile

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products. It also provides molded sheet stock and specialty items, such as automobile mats and footwear components. In addition, the company engages in the real estate management and development activities. Vulcan International Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, and washing and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

