Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.78, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.