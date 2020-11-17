Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anhui Conch Cement will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

