Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,683 shares of company stock worth $5,257,307. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

