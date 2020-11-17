Aperio Group LLC Acquires 16,425 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ABB by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

