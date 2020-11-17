Aperio Group LLC Acquires 41,154 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Schneider National worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.