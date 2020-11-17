Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

