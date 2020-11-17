Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DocuSign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.71.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $208.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.