Aperio Group LLC Buys 20,494 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

