Aperio Group LLC Buys 21,687 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PLDT worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PLDT by 40.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PLDT by 1,247.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PLDT by 9,097.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PLDT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

PHI stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.36.

PHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PLDT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

