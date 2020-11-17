Aperio Group LLC Buys 27,370 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Masco worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 317.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,438,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after buying an additional 245,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.