Aperio Group LLC Buys 36,456 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 183.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

