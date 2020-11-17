Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

