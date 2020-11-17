Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

ALXN stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.