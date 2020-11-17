Aperio Group LLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 41.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 155.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 873.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 438,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

