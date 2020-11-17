Aperio Group LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold a total of 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

VFC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

