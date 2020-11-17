Aperio Group LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

SWK opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

