Aperio Group LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

