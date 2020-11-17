Aperio Group LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

