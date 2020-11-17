Aperio Group LLC Has $17.46 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

