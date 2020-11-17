Aperio Group LLC Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,359 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Nomura worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

