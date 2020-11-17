Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,379,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

CSGP opened at $915.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $862.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

