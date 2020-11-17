Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

