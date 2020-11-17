Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.