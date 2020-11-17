Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

