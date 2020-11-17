Aperio Group LLC Purchases 12,449 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fortis worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $150,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3796 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.