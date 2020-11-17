Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 300.3% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

