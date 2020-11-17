Aperio Group LLC Purchases 6,541 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 938.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.